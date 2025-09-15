2 people arrested after incendiary device left under Scripps News Group vehicle in Utah

Two men were arrested after allegedly leaving an incendiary device underneath a Scripps News Group vehicle in Utah.

The men, Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were booked into jail and face multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices.

The device underneath the vehicle was originally located on Friday and determined to be real. According to officials, the device had been lit but "failed to function."

Because of the type of device discovered and where it was located, it was considered a significant threat to public safety, leading the FBI to assume jurisdiction over the case.

During the FBI investigation, the suspects were tracked to a Magna home.

On Saturday, the FBI served a warrant on the home, along with the Salt Lake City Police Department and Unified Fire bomb squads, to make sure no other explosive devices were a danger inside.

The men were located at the home, and during the search, they told investigators that "two hoax weapons of mass destruction" that officials discovered were "real," the arrest report stated.

Although the warrant was issued for the search of evidence related to the incendiary devices found under the news vehicle, law enforcement officials "observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant, to include firearms and firearm related items, explosives and explosive-related components, illegal narcotics and associated paraphernalia, as well as electronic devices reasonably believed to contain evidence" of the original device that was discovered.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, both men had protective orders that prohibit them from possessing firearms.

“FOX 13 News is working closely with law-enforcement and our risk management team, with the safety of our employees as our top priority," said FOX 13 Station Manager Leona Wood.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss with the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.

