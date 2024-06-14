ADHD drug shortage possible after telehealth company is busted for fraud

Federal officials are warning of a possible ADHD drug shortage after a subscription-based telehealth company was busted for fraud.

The Justice Department said Ruthia He, the founder and CEO of Done Global Inc., along with David Brody, the clinical president of Done Health P.C., were arrested for their role in a scheme to “distribute Adderall over the internet, conspire to commit health care fraud in connection with the submission of false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement for Adderall and other stimulants, and obstruct justice.”

The Justice Department said the company sent 40 million pills to people who lacked legitimate prescriptions, and generated more than $100 million in revenue.

“As alleged, these defendants exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to develop and carry out a $100 million scheme to defraud taxpayers and provide easy access to Adderall and other stimulants for no legitimate medical purpose,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a press release. “Those seeking to profit from addiction by illegally distributing controlled substances over the internet should know that they cannot hide their crimes and that the Justice Department will hold them accountable.”

The DOJ said He and Brody conspired to provide easy access to Adderall and other stimulants through a monthly subscription fee with Done.

Brody and He made their initial appearance in California court Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said patients who rely on ADHD medication through Done or similar subscription-based telehealth platforms may experience a disruption to their treatment or access to care.

The CDC said as many as 30,000 to 50,000 patients ages 18 and older across the U.S. could be impacted.

This coincides with an already existing shortage of prescription drugs involving several stimulants used to treat ADHD.

The CDC urges patients to only obtain medication from a licensed clinician and licensed pharmacy.