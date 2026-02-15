FBI: Glove with DNA found near Nancy Guthrie's home appears to match those on masked man

Federal authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said Sunday that a glove containing DNA that was recovered about two miles from her house appears to match those worn by the masked person seen outside her front door the night she vanished.

FBI Masked individual at Nancy Guthrie's home before her disappearance.

According to The Associated Press, the glove was found on the side of a road and was submitted for DNA testing. The FBI said it received preliminary results on Saturday but was still awaiting confirmation.

RELATED STORY | Investigators' search of home, car near Nancy Guthrie’s residence produces no arrests

The Pima County Sheriff's Office said several gloves have been recovered as part of the investigation. Officials said no gloves were recovered from on the property or inside the house, contrary to earlier unconfirmed reports.

Guthrie, 84, is the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie and has been missing since Feb. 1. Authorities confirmed that blood found on her front porch belonged to Guthrie. Officials have also said DNA belonging to someone other than Nancy Guthrie or her close contacts was recovered at an unspecified location on the property.

The sheriff’s office issued a neighborhood alert last week asking residents to submit any video recorded within a two-mile radius of Guthrie's home between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2 that could assist in the investigation. Officials said they are seeking footage showing vehicles, vehicle traffic, pedestrians or anything residents consider unusual or potentially relevant to the case.

RELATED STORY | Former colleague shares memories of working with Nancy Guthrie

The FBI has increased the reward to $100K for any information on Guthrie's whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of her suspected kidnapper. The FBI's Phoenix branch also released new identifying details on the suspect, including pictures of a black backpack that's believed to be in their possession.

"The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build," the statement read. "In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack."