Harvey Weinstein hospitalized before court hearing on new trial in rape case

The disgraced movie mogul had his 2020 rape conviction overturned last week, dealing a blow to the women behind the #MeToo movement.
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized shortly after an appeals court overturned his rape conviction.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 29, 2024
Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized over the weekend just days after having his rape conviction overturned. An attorney for the 72-year-old described Weinstein's health as "a train wreck" and said he is undergoing tests at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.
Weinstein is due back in court Wednesday as prosecutors begin the process of retrying him on charges that he forcibly performed oral sex on a movie production assistant and raped an aspiring actor.

Weinstein had his 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence overturned last week by New York's highest appeals court after concluding that the judge on the case mishandled what information jurors were exposed to, including letting women testify about allegations not related to the case. The ruling reopened a painful chapter for those behind the powerful #MeToo movement.
Weinstein still remains in custody because he also faces a 16-year prison sentence for rape in Los Angeles. A lawyer says he plans to meet with the ex-movie mogul on Monday and plans to ask the judge this week that his retrial be moved to after Labor Day.

