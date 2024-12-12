Morgan Wallen takes plea deal in Nashville chair-throwing case

After court proceedings, country music star Morgan Wallen will have to attend a DUI education center and serve two years probation after a chair-throwing incident in Nashville earlier this year.

Wallen pleaded "conditionally guilty" but was sentenced through judicial diversion to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. His lawyer, Worrick Robinson, filed the motion to plea with the Nashville District Attorney's office this week to set up a plea agreement.

Wallen is accused of throwing a chair from six stories high while at a bar in early April. The chair crashed below at the feet of Nashville police officers.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved," Robinson said. "Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

The officers who were at risk of being hit said they agreed with the conditional plea, according to the judge presiding over the case.

The night of the incident, Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public, the arrest report stated. Wallen was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Officers were able to view video which showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," his arrest report said. Witnesses told officers Wallen laughed afterward.

DUI education centers have been providing alternative sentencing for Tennessee DUI, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment for more than 13 years.

If Wallen successfully completes his probation, the offenses can be expunged. If he were to get in trouble again, the conditional plea would be in jeopardy.

