New York AG Letitia James pleads not guilty in mortgage fraud case

New York Attorney General Letitia James pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

The Department of Justice alleges that James falsely claimed on mortgage paperwork for a Virginia home that it would be her primary residence, even though she primarily lived and worked in New York. Prosecutors say the misrepresentation allowed her to secure more favorable loan terms, saving her about $18,000.

James, who has sued Trump and his administration numerous times, has called the indictment politically motivated.

RELATED STORY | NY Attorney General Letitia James indicted in mortgage fraud case

"This is not about me. This is about all of us, and about a justice system which has been weaponized — a justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge," James said outside court. "This justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge – and a weapon against those individuals who simply did their job and stood up for the rule of law. And a justice system which unfortunately is being used as a vehicle of retribution."

In court documents obtained by Scripps News, James is seeking to have the case dismissed because the indictment was brought by interim United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan.

Halligan, President Trump's former personal attorney, replaced the previous U.S. attorney after they reportedly expressed concerns about bringing the charges.

Former FBI Director James Comey is also challenging Halligan's appointment after he was indicted for lying to Congress.

RELATED STORY | Former FBI Director Comey pleads not guilty to federal charges