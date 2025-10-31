Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Terror attack 'thwarted' by FBI, multiple people arrested in Michigan

FBI Director Kash Patel says agents stopped a planned Halloween weekend terrorist attack, arresting multiple suspects in Michigan. Details are pending.
FBI Director Kash Patel said early Friday that the agency thwarted a “potential terrorist attack” planned for the Halloween weekend.

In a brief statement posted on X, Patel said multiple suspects were arrested in Michigan in connection with an alleged plot to carry out a violent attack.

Patel did not say what charges, if any, the suspects face. He said more information will be released later.

“Thanks to the men and women of the FBI and law enforcement everywhere, standing guard 24/7 and carrying out our mission to defend the homeland,” Patel said.

