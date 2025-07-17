First on Scripps News: Commerce Dept. to 'audit' NWS staffing after Texas flooding

The Department of Commerce’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has opened an inquiry into staffing at the National Weather Service and the circumstances surrounding the deadly flooding in Central Texas, Scripps News has learned.

"OIG is initiating an audit of NWS staffing levels, hiring limitations, and operational practices at NWS field offices and, separately, has convened a dedicated review team to examine the circumstances surrounding the recent Texas floods," Andrew Schmidt, senior legislative and external affairs officer for the Commerce Department's Office of Inspector Genral, told Scripps News in an email Thursday.

Further details about the review were expected to be published online shortly, Schmidt said.

The inquiry follows a request from Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who wrote to the acting inspector general on July 7 requesting an investigation “into the scope, breadth, and ramifications of whether staffing shortages at key local National Weather Service (NWS) stations contributed to the catastrophic loss of life and property during the deadly flooding.”

Schumer on July 15 penned a similar letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, who heads the Government Accountability Office (GAO), requesting an investigation into staffing and resources at the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

A spokesperson for GAO told Scripps News the agency "has received this congressional request. GAO has a process it goes through to determine whether we do work and when, which we are working through right now."

More than 130 people died in the devastating floods impacting Texas Hill Country earlier in July, with 101 still missing as of July 15.

President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration have repeatedly dismissed questions about whether his cuts to the federal workforce hampered preparation and response efforts to the flooding.

“Well, I think everyone did an incredible job under the circumstances," Trump said during a briefing with local officials after touring some of the damaged sites. "I just have admiration for the job that everybody did. There's just admiration."

The president went on to lash out at a reporter who asked about potential issues with warning alerts, and whether some loss of life could’ve been averted: "Only an evil person would ask a question like that," Trump responded.

In response to the damage, Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Over $100,000 has been raised to date, and every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts. More information about the campaign and how to donate can be found here.