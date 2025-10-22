Newsom deploys California National Guard to help with food banks amid prolonged government shutdown

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he is deploying the state’s National Guard to help staff food banks amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Newsom said the move mirrors steps he took during the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago. He warned that the prolonged shutdown — now in its 22nd day — could disrupt California’s CalFresh program, which provides food benefits to about 5.5 million residents.

Newsom blamed President Donald Trump and Republicans for the shutdown, accusing the president of "literally taking food out of people's mouths."

"This is serious, this is urgent — and requires immediate action," Newsom said in a statement. "Millions of Americans rely on food benefits to feed their families, and while Republicans in Washington drag their feet, California is stepping up once again to fill in the gaps. I’m expediting state funds for food banks and directing the California National Guard and California Volunteers to help distribute this food to families."

"As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, California is working to ensure CalFresh recipients don’t go hungry while food prices are spiking under President Trump," he added.

Newsom stated that California will also be fast-tracking up to $80 million in state funds to support local food banks.

It comes amid growing concerns about the government shutdown's impact on the future of federal funding to address food insecurity in the U.S. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps feed more than 40 million Americans, was already facing stricter eligibility standards starting next month, meaning many will lose coverage.

If the shutdown stretches into November, the entire program would face “insufficient funds,” the USDA warned in a letter earlier this month. There has also been concern over funding for food aid through the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) — though the program did receive $300 million from the Trump administration last week.