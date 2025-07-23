Two people still missing after Texas flood, including girl from Camp Mystic

Two people remain missing following the deadly July 4 flooding in Central Texas, including a girl from Camp Mystic and an adult male, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Over the weekend, the number of people reported missing dropped from 160 to three, after authorities determined that many had already been found safe.

"Task Force 1 recovered the body of a missing adult female lost in the flood," Abbott posted on X. "She was recovered in the Kerrville area."

More than 130 people were killed when the Guadalupe River rapidly swelled during an early morning storm on Independence Day.

RELATED STORY | Inside the harrowing search: AI and sonar used to find flood victims in Texas

The river crested at 37.5 feet, 15.5 feet above major flood stage and 27.5 feet above the initial flood stage. According to researchers, the water level rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes.

The flooding devastated Camp Mystic, a well-known summer camp for girls. More than two dozen campers and counselors died in the disaster.

The July 4 flood is now considered one of the deadliest inland flooding events in U.S. history.