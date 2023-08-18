Score Victoria’s Secret perfume sets for 50% off on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love the sweet smells of Victoria’s Secret perfumes, we’ve found a great deal for you. Right now, you can get several of the brand’s perfume gift sets for a great price.

There is a bit of a trick to getting this deal, though. The original, one-time price of the Bare Mini Fragrance Duo Gift Set, complete with a 0.25-ounce perfume bottle and a 3.4-ounce travel lotion featuring orange, violet and sandalwood notes, is $28.99. Meanwhile, the regular price for the Tease Mini Fragrance Duo Gift Set, featuring similar amounts of a floral scent that features white gardenia, anjou pear, and black vanilla, is $24.50.

If a product has a Subscribe & Save option, the prices are generally a bit lower if you decide to get periodic shipments. To get a full half-off deal on the gift set you prefer right now, you’ll need to locate the orange “Coupon” tag below the price and click it. The 50% off deal is only good for Subscribe & Save orders — but in this case, the prices are worth it!

Once you’ve signed up for a subscription, your price for the Bare set goes down to just $14.50, while the Tease set becomes just $12.25. This deal is also available for other scented gift set duos, including Very Sexy, Bombshell, Heavenly, and Platinum. Feel free to pick and choose your favorite Victoria’s Secret perfumes!

The sale price applies just to your first Subscribe & Save order, though. If you decide to continue a subscription, you’ll continue getting a 5% discount on each set. However, you can always cancel once you’ve gotten your first delivery. Or, set the deliveries as far apart as possible (every six months) so that you can decide later whether you want to continue with it.

Note that you do not have to be an Amazon Prime member to join a Subscribe & Save program, but if you aren’t one, you may have to pay for shipping. Also, your Subscribe & Save order may be set for a certain time — like the end of the month — so you should not expect to get your order until then.

It’s unclear how long this coupon will be available, so get it while you can!

