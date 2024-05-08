Watch Now
As severe weather looms across Middle Tennessee, here's a look at what people are seeing

For the first time in over a year, part of the region is under a level 4 risk for severe weather. What are you seeing? Let us know at My5@newschannel5.com

Red Boiling Springs, Tenn. on Wednesday.Photo by: Angie Deaton Madison, Tenn. on WednesdayPhoto by: Randy Dickens White House, Tenn.Photo by: Ashley Barnhill White House, Tenn.Photo by: Hendersonville Police Hartsville, Tenn.Photo by: Sandy Tomlinson White House, Tenn.Photo by: Amanda Franklin

Red Boiling Springs, Tenn. on Wednesday.Angie Deaton
Madison, Tenn. on WednesdayRandy Dickens
White House, Tenn.Ashley Barnhill
White House, Tenn.Hendersonville Police
Hartsville, Tenn.Sandy Tomlinson
White House, Tenn.Amanda Franklin
