Cooler temps expected by the weekend

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Low: 62| Light SW-4

Friday: A Few AM Showers, Clearing (20%) |High: 77| NW 10 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler |High: 65| N 3-7 mph

In-Depth:

Fall temperatures are on their way, but we'll watch some welcomed rain move through the mid-state before arriving. A frontal boundary will continue to provide rain showers overnight and early Friday morning before clearing the area and bringing cooler temps. We'll end the day Friday with sunshine and wake up Saturday Morning to temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunshine will continue over the weekend with High expected to top out in the mid-60s. Some areas on the plateau could see the upper 30s and possibly some frost early Sunday!