Heat wave starting Friday

The official start to summer is here and Mother Nature is making sure we know it. We'll be back in the 90s again today but the real heat comes this weekend and next week. This evening we'll see highs climb into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Friday temperatures will creep into the mid-90s which is above average.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, begin hydrating now. Also, be sure to wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Highs will peak in the upper 90s with heat indices returning to the triple digits. Not much relief in sight as the heat wave holds strong through next week.