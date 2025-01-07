Watch Now
Storm 5 Alert Friday: Accumulating snow to impact travel

Snow showers are expected throughout the day on Friday and with a very cold air mass in place those flakes won't have a hard time sticking. The heaviest snow is expected from mid-morning through the late afternoon hours which will lead to hazardous driving conditions, especially during the evening commute.

The very cold airmass currently in place means snow will accumulate quickly. The current forecast is for4 2"-4" of total snowfall. As is always the case with snowfall events we will fine tune the forecast snow totals as we get closer to it.

