Storm 5 Alert until 9 p.m. on Wednesday

TIMING: NOW - 9 PM
THREATS: DAMAGING WIND, HAIL, LOCALIZED FLOODING
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, lasting through the evening hours.
Our western counties have a greater chance to see severe. The largest threat is damaging winds, but hail and heavy downpours will also be a concern. The chance for tornadoes primarily stays to our west.
