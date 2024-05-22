Storm 5 Alert until 9 p.m. on Wednesday

TIMING: NOW - 9 PM

THREATS: DAMAGING WIND, HAIL, LOCALIZED FLOODING

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, lasting through the evening hours.

Our western counties have a greater chance to see severe. The largest threat is damaging winds, but hail and heavy downpours will also be a concern. The chance for tornadoes primarily stays to our west.

Henry is in for Bree tonight and I'll be around to assist if needed.