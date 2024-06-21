Watch Now
VideoWeather

Actions

This weekend will be a hot one

download (4).png
NC5
download (4).png
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 21, 2024

Unseasonably hot conditions have arrived, and they're going to make themselves comfortable as they stick around for the next week. Nashville has climbed into the mid-90s today. A pop-up storm is possible this afternoon but nothing widespread is anticipated. Overnight we'll stay mild, falling into the mid-70s

.

We're still trending very warm this weekend and early next week. Temperatures are still trending into the upper 90s with Nashville sliding into the triple digits. A weak front pushes through Sunday and Monday, bringing a slight chance for showers. The airmass behind the front early next week will be toasty, driving temps back into the triple digits.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community