This weekend will be a hot one

Unseasonably hot conditions have arrived, and they're going to make themselves comfortable as they stick around for the next week. Nashville has climbed into the mid-90s today. A pop-up storm is possible this afternoon but nothing widespread is anticipated. Overnight we'll stay mild, falling into the mid-70s

.

We're still trending very warm this weekend and early next week. Temperatures are still trending into the upper 90s with Nashville sliding into the triple digits. A weak front pushes through Sunday and Monday, bringing a slight chance for showers. The airmass behind the front early next week will be toasty, driving temps back into the triple digits.