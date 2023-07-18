Walmart has a massive above-ground pool on sale for less than $1,000

We’re in peak summer weather, and you may be daydreaming about keeping cool in your own pool instead of taking the family to a public pool. If you’ve always thought having a pool in your backyard is only a fantasy, you might be surprised by an amazing deal from Walmart.

The Summer Waves 26 ft. Above-Ground Pool is currently priced at only $998, a savings of $1,701.94 from the regular price of $2,699.94. That is a 63% markdown! This special deal requires no coupons or special codes. You just have to create a Walmart account at Walmart.com and add the pool to your cart. Then, your new pool will be shipped directly to your home.

Because of this item’s size, the pool has a $199.98 freight shipping charge.

Walmart has not listed an end date for this deal, but with this large discount, you’ll want to order your new pool quickly before stock runs out or the price goes back up.

The Summer Waves 26-ft. Round Dark Double Rattan Print Crystal Vue Elite Frame Above-Ground Pool differs from other pools in the same price category. On average, an above-ground pool costs $2,850, according to Forbes. It is rare to find a full-size pool like this for under $1,000.

Up to 10 people at a time can enjoy the Summer Waves 26-ft. pool, so you can invite friends and family to enjoy a pool party!

This pool has metal oval tubes stronger than the traditional round tubes used in pool construction. These poles have the company’s new Smart Connect technology to make assembly easy and durable.

Your new Summer Waves 26-ft. Above-Ground Pool also has a Centrifugal 2000 filter pump to keep your water clean all summer, along with the included pool cover. A SureStep ladder ensures safe and easy entry into and exit from your pool.

Buy the Summer Waves 26-ft. Above-Ground Pool from Walmart for $998 (was $2,699.94.)

