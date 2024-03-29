Watch the trailer for ‘Unfrosted,’ Jerry Seinfeld’s movie about Pop-Tarts

Apparently, Jerry Seinfeld has long been obsessed with Pop-Tarts.

“My first memory of Pop-Tarts is, once I tasted it, I assumed they would not continue to make other types of food,” Seinfeld told the Netflix fandom site Tudum. “It would no longer be necessary to eat anything else.”

Now he’s co-written, directed and starred in a movie about his favorite food. And on May 3, “Unfrosted” will begin streaming on Netflix.

With lots of comedic artistic license, the movie loosely tells the origin story of the Pop-Tart. The setting is Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg’s and Post are headquartered. In the early 1960s, these companies are “the two undisputed giants of the cereal world,” Seinfeld says in the trailer. But when Post invents a shelf-stable fruit pastry, Kellogg’s decides to enter “the race to reinvent breakfast” with their own version of the breakfast treat.

Watch the trailer here:

No doubt, Seinfeld’s prominence in the comedy world attracted scores of other popular comedians to costar. Over a dozen A-list names are among the cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer and Fred Armisen.

“I remember that we had nobody for a long time,” Seinfeld told Tudum. “And then Hugh Grant called and said he heard about the movie, and he wanted to be Tony the Tiger. Then, the next thing I knew, everybody was in it and it was incredible.”

Seinfeld has said that he loves the idea of serious, blustery boardroom executives going to war over a product full of icing, sprinkles and sugar. What would it look like for full-grown adults to battle ferociously for the hearts and tastebuds of children?

Indeed, Seinfeld and Co. treat this race to invent the Pop-Tart as though it is as intense and important as the space race, basing the framework of “Unfrosted” on the epic historical space drama from 1983, “The Right Stuff.” Will the launch of Pop-Tarts be an amazing big bang? Or will the Pop-Tart crash and burn?

We already know the answer, but it will still be fun to watch the lift-off.

Watch the trailer for ‘Unfrosted,’ Jerry Seinfeld’s movie about Pop-Tarts originally appeared on Simplemost.com