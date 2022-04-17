FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — After being deployed in Kuwait since June 2021, Army Captain Jacob Wolfe took on a new mission: surprising his two sons at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

His fourth grade son's assignment was to write what he would say to someone he loves who lives far away. As he was working, Wolfe appeared behind him and the two embraced.

At Fishers Junior High, the cafeteria filled with cheers as Wolfe reunited with his older son during lunch.

The family will have four days together before Wolfe reports to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

You can watch both reunions below.

Welcome home, Army Captain Wolfe and thank you for your service!

