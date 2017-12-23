A Storm 5 Alert is in effect until Noon Saturday due to the threat for Flash Flooding
Flash Flood Watch: Noon Friday to Noon Saturday
Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue this morning. The rain will finally tapper off by lunchtime with temperature quickly falling behind it. By Saturday evening, a large part of our area could see 2''-4'' of rain with some locations seeing 4''-6''.
Cold air settles in for Christmas Eve. Late Sunday night a cold rain/snow mix will move through the Mid-State. A light dusting is possible on grassy surfaces across the plateau.
