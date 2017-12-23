Heather's Forecast: Saturday, December 23, 2017

Lelan Statom

Heather Mathis' evening weather forecast for Friday, December 22, 2017. A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for the potential for flash flooding.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Storm 5 Alert is in effect until Noon Saturday due to the threat for Flash Flooding

Flash Flood Watch: Noon Friday to Noon Saturday

Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue this morning. The rain will finally tapper off by lunchtime with temperature quickly falling behind it.  By  Saturday evening, a large part of our area could see 2''-4'' of rain with some locations seeing 4''-6''. 

Cold air settles in for Christmas Eve. Late Sunday night a cold rain/snow mix will move through the Mid-State. A light dusting is possible on grassy surfaces across  the plateau. 

We've got some great weather resources to help keep you informed on the rain and potential for flooding:

Saturday: Rain ending, Mostly Cloudy
High: 53, falling throughout the afternoon
Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Low; 36
Wind: NW 10

Almanac for Friday December 22, 2017

High: 57  Normal High: 48  Record: 75, 2013
Low:  48  Normal Low: 30  Record:  -2, 1989
Precipitation: Trace Month: 2.04"  Year 50.40"
Friday Sunrise: 6:54 A.M. and Sunset: 4:37 P.M.  

