Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

High, sustained US heat has authorities issuing advisories amid reports of illnesses and deaths

Officials are urging residents and visitors of affected areas of the country to know the signs of heat illnesses and to be prepared and take high temperatures seriously.
Heat warnings issued in a hot summer
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jul 06, 2024

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says heat waves are happening more often than they used to in major cities across the United States in a steady frequency.

The agency says in the 1960s there were an average of two heat waves per year, but by the 2010s and the 2020s that number had grown to six per year.

Related stories:

This year around 130 million Americans have sweltered under a long-running heat wave in multiple parts of the United States. The heat has impacted nearly every corner of the country, especially up and down the U.S. West coast. Desert high temperatures have reached upwards of 100 degrees Fahrenheit to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Deaths and serious illnesses have been reported.

Doctors say confusion, odd behavior, slurring speech and other similar behaviors coupled with usual signs of being too hot are all reasons to call emergency services immediately to get urgent help.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community