Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas, bringing ferocious winds and knocking out power

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 storm early Monday, bringing dangerous winds and knocking out power.

The National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing sustained winds of 80 miles per hour when it reached land near Matagorda, Texas.

Nearly 400,000 were without power early Monday when Beryl made landfall around 5 a.m., but by 8:00 a.m., that number dropped to over 140,000 without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The National Hurricane Center said there is continuing danger of “life-threatening storm surge inundation,” from Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, which are along the Texas Coast.

Flash and urban flooding is expected Monday across parts of the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast, and Eastern Texas, NHC said.

Strong rip currents will also create life-threatening conditions on beaches through Tuesday, NHC said.

Residents in affected areas are urged to follow local advisories.

Before Beryl made landfall, officials across the state's coastal counties had issued voluntary evacuation orders and urged Fourth of July tourists still lingering along the beaches to leave as soon as possible.

Judge Matt Sebesta of Brazoria County had warned residents and others along the coast and in the path of the storm that once winds reached 40 mph or above, emergency workers would shelter in place and people would be on their own without access to emergency services during that time.

"An ambulance is not going to get out until the storm has passed," Sebesta said.

By noon Monday, Hurricane Beryl is expected to move north of Houston.

Throughout the rest of the week, projections show the storm will move up through the mid-central Mississippi River Valley, and by Wednesday and Thursday, it will reach the Toledo, Ohio, area as a tropical depression.

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot had issued a disaster declaration for 40 at-risk counties in the state.

Related Story:

