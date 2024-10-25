Watch Now
Record warmth today, cooler for the weekend (10.25.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: October 25, 2024
Record Warmth Likely Today, Few Spotty Showers Tomorrow Morning

Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Few PM Clouds |High: 87| SW 5-10
Tonight: Clouds Increase, Shower Ch. After Midnight |Low: 57|
SW to NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds, Few AM Showers
Possible |High: 74| N 5-10, Gusts: 15-20

In Depth:
More sunshine is on the way today with a good south wind. That'll
help us break a record high today. The current record is 73° from 1973,
and we're forecasting 87° today. A cold front will drop the temperatures
for the weekend.

The front sweeps across the Mid-South tonight and will bring a chance
for a few showers late tonight and Saturday morning. Most locations will
stay rain free. Here's a look a some events in our Weekend Planner with
the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

