Storm threatens to bring rain and flooding to Florida, may strengthen further this week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system off the eastern coast of Florida that has potential to develop into a stronger storm.

The storm, which is producing some rain and thunderstorms, is forecast to move west and cross over Florida on Tuesday and later over the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say the storm could continue to strengthen, potentially into a tropical depression, if it remains over the relatively warm Gulf waters. On Monday night, the storm had a 30% chance of development through Wednesday and a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

Rainfall from the storm could cause flash flooding in Florida and across portions of the Gulf coast, forecasters said.

A flood watch was in effect for Palm Beach County, on Florida's eastern coast, through 11 p.m. Monday.

There have been three storms that reached tropical storm strength so far in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The latest was Tropical Storm Chantal, which brought heavy rain and flash flooding forecasts to parts of South Carolina and North Carolina earlier in July.