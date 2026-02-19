Strong storms forecast to continue risks for heavy snow in the West, fire weather in the Plains

The U.S. faced severe weather across the country on Wednesday, as wind-driven wildfires raged in Oklahoma and rescue crews searched for one person still missing after a fatal avalanche in California.

High winds and dry conditions in Oklahoma have contributed to dangerous fires. State officials declared emergency fire conditions that could last through Thursday. The state urged evacuations in Woodward, Oklahoma, where fires threatened the city.

Other fires were active in Texas, New Mexico and Missouri.

Fire weather watches were in effect for more than 21 million U.S. residents Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. 11 million more were under red flag warnings.

RELATED NEWS | Eight backcountry skiers found dead and 1 still missing after California avalanche

Meanwhile, at least eight people have died in the deadliest avalanche in the U.S. since 1981.

A ski group was on a three-day trek in Northern California's Sierra Nevada on Tuesday morning when the avalanche occurred as a monster winter storm pummeled the West Coast.

Forecasters said the western slope of the Sierra Nevada in northern Shasta County — including portions of Interstate 5 — and parts of the state’s Pacific Coast Range could see up to 8 feet of snow before the storm moves through late Wednesday.

More rain was forecast in lower elevations in California from the same system.

National Weather Service The National Weather Service fire weather outlook for Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Another storm system was forecast to develop in the Central Plains and move toward the Great Lakes region.

Temperatures were expected to be higher than average in the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, as well as in the Southeast. It was forecast to be colder than average from the Northern Plains to the West.