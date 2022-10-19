Sunny and cool today, warming up for the weekend (10.19.22)

Lots of Sunshine But Cool

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Cool |High: 59| W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 33| SW-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 65| SW 5-10

In Depth:

We'll see lots of sunshine today, but highs will only top out around 60 degrees which is below our normal high of 72 degrees. It won't be as breezy today as it has been the last couple of days.

Frost is possible again for tomorrow morning with temps dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s. Parts of the NewsChannel 5 area will be under a freeze warning again Thursday morning.

Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend with highs near 80 degrees. At the moment, our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until Tuesday, and so far, the chances remain small.