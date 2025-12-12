Who's getting a white Christmas? Here are the national weather forecasts for the holiday

The National Weather Service has released temperature and precipitation outlooks for the week leading up to Christmas Day. Here's what to expect between December 19 and 25.

Average temperatures are forecast to be above normal across most of the continental U.S. In the south, a stretch of the country from Arizona to Georgia has an 80 to 90% chance of above-normal temperatures.

National Weather Service A map showing temperature forecasts for the U.S. during Christmas week, 2025.

Nearly all the rest of the country is forecast to have some chance of higher temperatures. Northern portions of some states bordering Canada may lean below their normal temperatures.

Hawaii is forecast to have above normal temperatures, while Alaska has a good chance of being colder than usual.

The South and Southeast are forecast to be relatively dry during the Christmas week. The Northwest could see more precipitation than usual, with parts of California, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon forecast to have a 60-70% chance of above-normal precipitation.

National Weather Service A map showing precipitation forecasts for the U.S. during Christmas week, 2025.

Alaska and Hawaii are both forecast to receive a mix of above- and below-normal precipitation.

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, your best bet is higher elevations and northern latitudes. The NWS' historical snow probability map shows northern states and mountainous regions are most likely to receive an inch or more of snow on December 25 every year.