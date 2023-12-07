Win $2,500 for making the most creative Buddy the Elf-inspired meal

While you’re cooking up holiday recipes this season, you have a chance to win some cash for creating one inspired by a beloved seasonal movie.

Onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to create a dish that Buddy from the film “Elf” would enjoy just as much as his signature spaghetti dish. You may recall that one is pasta topped with maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows and candy.

While the winning recipe does not have to have spaghetti or any of the other ingredients in Buddy’s meal, it needs to be inspired by the film. That means you’ll want to keep in mind that an elf’s four main food groups are candy, candy corn, candy canes and syrup. Simply put: Buddy pretty much just loves sugar, so we think you should make sure there’s a lot of it in your recipe.

Once you’ve perfected your recipe, simply fill out a short form and upload a photo to Onlinecasinos.com’s website by Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winner, who Onlinecasinos.com says will be “the most creative dish,” will be notified within five days and gets $2,500 cash via PayPal.

MORE: This Buddy the Elf inflatable rides shotgun in your car

If you prefer trying to re-create Buddy’s famous spaghetti recipe just for fun, you can order a kit with all the ingredients from HelloFresh.

The Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kit is still available daily through Dec. 8 at 12:15 p.m. ET on HelloFresh’s website. There will be a limited amount available each day, so you will need to make sure you’re ready to grab one right when they go on sale.

Of course, if you aren’t able to buy the kit, you can simply watch the film to figure out all the ingredients you’ll need. Then, you can re-create the spaghetti from scratch!

HelloFresh

MORE: ‘Elf’ is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary, and there’s new movie merch

If you’d rather celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary without spaghetti, just head to your local grocery store to stock up on candy. Your options include “Elf”-inspired candy from Brach’s, Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Grahams and “Elf”-themed pancake mix and syrup from Mrs. Butterworth’s.

You can even hit up Krispy Kreme for “Elf”-inspired doughnuts, including a Buddy Snow Globe doughnut, a Buddy Makes Breakfast doughnut and a Christmas Lights doughnut.

Krispy Kreme

Do you make sure “Elf” is on your must-watch list every holiday season?

Win $2,500 for making the most creative Buddy the Elf-inspired meal originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <