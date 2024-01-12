Winter blast already affecting travel across the country

Much of the Midwest and Plains is bracing for the coldest weather of the season thus far with some regions experiencing dangerous wind chills and blizzard conditions.

Blizzard warnings were in place from Iowa to Michigan, while areas as far south as Texas were being advised of hazardous wind chills.

A low-pressure system is sweeping across the U.S., bringing precipitation, cold weather and high winds with it. Areas of the Northern Plains were being warned to prepare for wind chills as cold as negative 50. Even the Texas panhandle could experience temperatures 25 degrees below zero.

Impact to travel

Flight delays and cancellations were popping up throughout the Midwest on Friday. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,900 flights across the U.S. have been canceled for Friday. At Chicago O'Hare, 40% of the flights on Friday have been canceled. There have already been more than three dozen flight cancellations scheduled for Saturday, as well.

Across town, Midway reported that 59% of flights on Friday are canceled.

Chicago braced for 3-5 inches of snow and up to 45 mph winds on Friday.

Similarly, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reported 41% of its flights being canceled on Friday as the city prepares for over 4 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon.

Des Moines' airport had 60% of its flights for Friday canceled. Much of Iowa is bracing for blizzard conditions as the National Weather Service is warning residents to only travel in emergency situations.

NFL games could be impacted

There are six NFL Playoff games scheduled for the weekend, and two of them in particular could be strongly affected. Saturday night's game in Kansas City between the Chiefs and Dolphins could be among the coldest playoff games on record.

Kansas City is under a wind chill warning this weekend after getting blasted with snow on Friday. The National Weather Service forecast for Kansas City Saturday night is calling for sub-zero temperatures at kickoff with wind chills dropping to minus 25 by the end of the game. At those wind chills, frostbite could occur within 30 minutes, the National Weather Service says.

On Sunday, the Bills host the Steelers amid a major winter storm. The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of snow to fall this weekend as winds could top 60 mph. The wind chill in Buffalo on Sunday will range between 5 and 10 degrees.

Iowa caucus voters to experience extreme cold

With extreme wind chills expected for the next several days, the weather could have a major effect on Monday's Iowa caucuses. Most of Iowa will remain below zero on Monday, and with gusty winds, it could create wind chills colder than negative 30.

If the forecast holds, it will mark the coldest Iowa caucuses on record.

