Man arrested for killing woman in domestic dispute in Sparta

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is now arrested for a killing woman in a domestic dispute, White County Sheriff's Office authorities said Monday night.

This happened at a home near Sparta. Sheriff Steve Page tells NewsChannel 5 he responded to a call of shots fired and found the suspect, Clayton Matthew Watson, sitting on the front porch with his eight-year-old son.

He was telling the boy how he would be going away to prison for a long time.

That’s when the child’s mother ran out to say the suspect had just shot and killed Dara Jade Butler, 24, in the house. The suspect surrendered at the scene.

A gun was found inside the home. The suspect is now in custody and is being held in jail on a $1 million bail. He is charged with one count of first degree murder.

The TBI is now handling the case.