26-year-old protester faces execution as Iran signals fast trials amid rising death toll

Iran's Judiciary Chief is signaling fast trials and executions for protesters as the death toll from nationwide demonstrations reaches at least 2,571 people, raising international concerns about the government's crackdown on dissent.

The Judiciary Chief said "if we want to do something, we have to do it quickly," despite warnings from President Donald Trump that the U.S. will take "very strong action" if Iran executes protesters.

Iran Human Rights said that 26-year-old Erfan Soltani was among those scheduled to be executed on Wednesday. Due to communications blackouts, the group said that there are potentially additional protesters facing the death penalty.

On Wednesday, Iran held a mass funeral for 300 security force members killed in the demonstrations over the past week. Meanwhile, activists say Starlink is now offering free internet services to help Iranians get around government shutdowns.

Human rights organizations continue to provide updated death toll figures from the protests. While Iran says some figures include security personnel killed in riots, the vast majority are peaceful protesters killed by Iranian forces, according to these organizations.

Tehran continues to insist the protests are a foreign plot orchestrated by Israel or the United States to destabilize the political situation. Iranian officials claim this provides Washington with an excuse to intervene.

The threat of U.S. military intervention remains active. Diplomatic channels between Tehran and Washington are reportedly closed, according to sources close to Tehran. U.S. military fighter planes and air-to-air refueling vehicles have been sent to airbases in the region.

In response to intervention threats, Iran says its defenses are ready and improved since Israel's attack on Iran months ago. Iranian officials say they will "fight to the last drop of blood" and claim any U.S. military action will be unsuccessful and costly.

The status of ongoing protests remains unclear due to internet blackouts. Tehran claims protests against the government are largely over, but Iranian activists say demonstrations continue.

There is particular concern about the potential first execution of an Iranian political dissident. While execution is common policy in Iran for many crimes, it's unusual for an execution to proceed just days after initial arrest. Iran has used this tactic in previous protests to send a clear message.

Activists in London gathered outside the Iranian Embassy on Wednesday morning, planning to visit the U.S. Embassy to call on America to keep its promise to address the situation. Protesters displayed U.S. flags alongside Iranian pre-revolutionary flags, saying it's up to other countries to support the demonstrators.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Tehran authorities and said the U.K. will join international partners with sanctions against Iran.