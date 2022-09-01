You Can Brew A Gourmet Pot Of Coffee Every Day With A Moccamaster—And It’s On Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For many of us, the coffee maker is one of our most frequently used kitchen appliances. For me, personally, I rarely go a day without using mine. I’m a self-proclaimed morning person, partly because to me, there is nothing quite like starting the day extra early, before anyone else is awake, and drinking a piping hot cup of joe, savoring the freshness of a new day. That small 15-minute moment always makes me feel like I have a leg up on whatever the day may bring. (And sometimes it can be full-on!)

Adobe

Lucky for us coffee fanatics, coffee consumption also has its health benefits, possibly helping us live longer. Suppose you’re in the market for a new coffee pot or are a devotee looking to enhance your experience. In that case, there’s a Technivorm Moccamaster that has all the bells and whistles a serious coffee-lover might desire.

Brew a delicious 40-ounce pot of coffee in just 4-6 minutes with the Technivorm Moccamaster 52937 KBGV 10-Cup Coffee Maker, which allows you to switch between brewing a half or full carafe. Because the automatic drip stops when the carafe is removed, you can always steal a cup before it’s fully brewed without causing a disastrous mess. (Which, let’s face it, is the very last thing anyone needs first thing in the morning.)

It’s available in 20 colors, making it easy to find a coffee maker that suits your decor. However, in black, it’s currently on sale for $299.99, which is 14% off its list price. Most other hues are $359, and the brushed brass version is $379.

This customizable appliance allows you to adjust the brewing speed and hotplate temperature. It keeps coffee warm after brewing and then automatically turns off after 100 minutes.

Handmade in the Netherlands, this Moccamaster is crafted with durable metal housing plus a copper boiling element used to heat the water, which the company claims offers more consistent water temperature control. All plastics used are BPA, BPS, BPF and phthalate-free. We like that it comes with a 5-year warranty, too.

People have raved about this beautifully designed Moccamaster, with 83% of 1,318 reviews rating it at 5-stars. They’ve found it to be a good value for the money and easy to clean.

Travy P. thinks this Moccamaster was worth every penny, saying, “The quality is great.”

“My wife was very hesitant about the price however, she feels the quality of the coffeemaker and the quality of coffee is well worth the cost and I agree,” the reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer echoed his enthusiasm saying, “Every single morning I feel as though I am treated to something special…in the long run…that $300 something becomes nothing.”

Are you an at-home coffee drinker? Would this appliance be right for your household?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.