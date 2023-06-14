You can get airfare to Hawaii for as little as $99 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to beach vacations, Hawaii often tops the list of most-desired vacation spots. Unfortunately, getting there can be very costly: The average round-trip flight to Hawaii can cost over $1,000.

But right now, you can get a one-way flight to the Aloha State for just $99. To take advantage of the deal, you’ll have to purchase by June 15 — so hurry!

Go to the Alaska Airlines site and select a flight that meets the low-fare qualifications. Your trip must fall between August and October, and, of course, the deal only works with economy seats.

The $99 one-way flight is part of Alaska Airlines’s “Saver” fare tier. The Saver fare comes with certain restrictions, such as the fact that you cannot reserve your preferred seat ahead of time. Instead, seats are assigned when you check in. If you’re traveling with someone else, there is no guarantee you will be able to sit together.

And, if you book an Alsaka Airline seat using the Saver fare, you won’t get a full refund if you decide to cancel. The program used to allow for a full refund if a person canceled the flight within 24 hours of booking, but starting July 19, you will only get a 50% refund if you cancel within two weeks of your departure date. So, make sure you’re locked in and ready for a lei because this could be a costly cancellation

The $99 fare takes travelers from San Jose, California, to Kona, Hawaii, or from San Jose to Maui, Hawaii, but only on Mondays through Thursdays from August through October.

To take advantage of the Hawaii travel deal at Alaska Airlines, you need to depart from cities including Anchorage, Alaska; Los Angeles; San Francisco and a few other hubs on the West Coast.

If you don’t want to travel through San Jose, there are still many low-cost flights to Hawaii to consider. For example, you can travel from Portland, Oregon, to Kona for just $149 with a Saver seat.

Who knew Hawaii could be so affordable? Don’t forget to pack your sunscreen!

