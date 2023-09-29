You can watch football Sunday morning animated like ‘Toy Story’ in Andy’s room

TheNational Football League and ESPN have teamed up with the Disney+ streaming platform to create a first-of-its-kind broadcast for its Sunday morning game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1.

“Toy Story Funday Football” will air on Disney+, ESPN+ and on mobile with NFL+ starting at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 for an alternate broadcast live from Andy’s Room from the famed “Toy Story” movie franchise. This unique broadcast will show the real-time action on the field but in a fully animated game in Andy’s Room.

That’s right. Every player in the actual game being played live in London’s Wembley Stadium will have an animated counterpart and plays will be recreated simultaneously for the broadcast.

How will this happen? Behind the scenes, creators will use tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player-tracking data and Beyond sports. With the magic of this technology, the game will play out just as a regular football broadcast, but in the world of “Toy Story.”

Every aspect of an NFL game will be included in this presentation. In-game graphics, announcements, scoreboards and celebrations will happen throughout the game.

Announcer Drew Carter will be on the play-by-play action. Analyst Anthony “Booger” McFarland will break down the game strategy. And 12-year-old Pepper Persley will be the roving reporter on the field. All of them will be fully animated with motion-capture technology.

A special show featuring a motorcycle jump by Duke Caboom will keep fans entertained during halftime.

Favorite “Toy Story” characters, including Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, Jesse, Rex, Slinky Dog, Bullseye, Ducky, Forky and the Green Aliens, will be in the crowd and on the sidelines enjoying the competition.

Other multimedia elements to enhance the game include “how-to” videos, demonstrations, trivia and more will help newcomers to football learn the basics of the popular sport. Real-life Falcons and Jaguars players have also recorded interviews and information segments for fans to enjoy.

After the live “Toy Story Funday Football” broadcast on Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+ mobile, replay will be available on Disney+ and NFL+ for a limited time.

