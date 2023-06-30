Your kids can make their own bean bag toss game at this free workshop

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We’re reaching the point in the summer where the excitement is starting to wear off and the roster of keep-‘em-busy activities is growing short.

Here’s a quick and easy one to add to the dwindling list: Free DIY workshops just for kids at Home Depot — and this month’s is a double whammy!

To celebrate the Fourth of July, kids who join a workshop on July 1 will get to make a bean bag toss game decorated with exploding fireworks.

(That’s “cornhole,” or perhaps “bags,” for some of our readers.)

In other words, kids will literally make their own fun: Put together a cornhole setup, then bring it home to play. And just in time for holiday gatherings with friends and family.

The workshop is free, but parents must register their kiddos in advance. Head to the Home Depot website to find a store near you that’s hosting a workshop, and get the youngsters signed up.

If that day won’t work for your fam, sit tight. Home Depot holds these free workshops on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. The project changes every time, too — June’s creation was a mini putting green; August workshoppers can look forward to building a treasure chest.

And if your little ones crave even more crafting, Home Depot’s got more ideas online.

There’s a whole section of the site devoted to beginner-level crafts kids can do at home. Check out this DIY interactive sensory board, fire chief car or a cute mini-table tennis game.

Each project description comes with a list of supplies, as well as video and written instructions. Keep an eye out, though, because some of the crafts may require help from an adult.

Need more time-fillers? The same section features “virtual field trip” videos to Bonnie Plants that pair with more how-tos and project ideas.

Summer boredom: Vanquished!

