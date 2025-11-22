Major La Vergne project promises jobs, growth, and a walkable community

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne has officially approved a half-billion-dollar development project that promises to transform the city and create 1,500 jobs.

The Twinning Station project will convert 77 acres along Waldron Road near Interstate 24 into a mixed-use development featuring new homes, office spaces, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues designed for "live, work and play."

"It's really revolutionary for this whole city," Mayor Jason Cole said.

Cole called the project a game-changer for La Vergne, addressing what he described as a significant commercial gap in the area.

"This is important because this fills a void in our city," Cole said. "That area is essentially a commercial void."

The development is expected to serve 11,000 homes within a three-mile radius and will help address what the mayor calls a major economic drain on the city.

"We have a $1 billion leakage. Let me repeat that $1 billion of leakage where our residents have to go to other cities with their sales tax dollars for different services, and so we want to bring that money back into the city so that we can continue to provide roads, police, fire and other essential services that our residents need," Cole said.

The project will also attract revenue from three other counties and is designed to keep local spending within La Vergne's borders.

To accommodate the expected increase in traffic, infrastructure improvements are already underway.

"You've got a $40 million project going on with road widening in the area. You've got tie-ins with Blair West and future improvements to Blair Road, Walden Road going to five lanes," Cole said.

The developer is contributing additional community benefits, including donating land for a new fire station and planning a two-mile greenway.

"Instead of just building for building sake, you're building a walkable community that provides services and opportunities for our residents," Cole said.

Construction could begin as early as next spring, with completion expected by 2030.

