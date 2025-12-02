Your Voice: Robertson County gets 8-acre land donation to expand youth sports and community programs

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've visited a dozen communities this year as part of our Your Voice tour, and we continue to learn more about what makes your neighborhood special. That includes Robertson County, where we visited back in late July.

While we were there, community members talked about the lack of fun things to do, as well as feeling like they have to look for entertainment outside of the county in places like Clarksville or Nashville.

We now know more is being done to change that!

The Robertson County Sports Alliance said Vesper Village has announced its intent to donate 8 acres to the group, adjacent to where they currently host their youth sports programs in the Bransford neighborhood.

We've learned the property will also serve as the future home for expanded youth sports programming, potential NFL Flag tournaments, and additional community-focused initiatives.

With the additional acreage, RCSA (under the umbrella of the nonprofit Generations Next) will be able to explore additional game and practice fields for current and future sports programs, as well as the capacity to host larger regional and potential national events, and create more inclusive and accessible spaces for children and teens to learn, play, and grow in a safe environment.

Additional details about the site plan will be announced soon.

