Adele Announces TV Concert Special And Exclusive Oprah Interview

After a six-year hiatus from making new music, Adele is letting the world know that she is back and better than ever. The superstar singer recently shared news of an upcoming TV concert and an accompanying interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The two-hour “Adele One Night Only” special will air at 8:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

News of the “Adele One Night Only” TV special comes less than a week after the singer announced the Nov. 19 release date for her new album, “30,” and dropped a new single titled “Easy on Me.” It only took 24 hours for Adele’s latest song to become the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify and Amazon Music.

Spotify tweeted about the record-setting recording artist on Oct. 15.

And just like that, @Adele set a new record pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

According to a press release from Viacom, the upcoming concert special will be filmed in Los Angeles and will include some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

While the music will be the highlight of the show, Adele’s interview with Winfrey will give fans some insight into the singer’s life and work. Those who tune into the interview can expect to learn about Adele’s new album, her post-divorce life and her son, among other personal details and stories.

While waiting for Adele’s concert and interview to air in November, fans can get a peek behind the music in a recent interview with Vogue, in which the multi-Grammy-winning singer confessed to feeling “so fragile” when writing the songs for “30.”

“It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” Adele told Vogue. “I always say that ’21’ doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

