American dies while attempting to climb Mount Everest

One of the most grueling climbs in the world claimed the life of an American.

The 69-year-old died on May 1 while attempting to scale Mount Everest.

He was climbing with a group from International Mountain Guides when he died.

"We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain," the group said in a statement.

The climber was reportedly at an elevation of 21,000 feet when he died.

"He was feeling unwell and passed away at Camp 2," Pasang Tshering Sherpa told Agence France-Presse. "Efforts are underway to bring (back) his body."

This wasn't the man's first attempt at climbing Mountain Everest. AFP reports he reached Camp 3 last year before abandoning the climb.

Hundreds of people attempt to climb Mount Everest every year, but it's not uncommon for a life to be lost on the trek. Since the early 1900s, more than 300 people have reportedly died while attempting to climb the world's tallest mountain.

The American is the fourth person to die on Mount Everest this year. Three Nepali climbers reportedly died after being caught in an avalanche in April.

