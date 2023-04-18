As a California drought improved, flooding brought problems

From a U.S. drought monitor map of California, it appeared that most of the state was no longer in extreme drought.

Contributing to that was an abnormally wet winter in the state that improved drought conditions that had persisted for years.

Now, farming communities like one in Central California are experiencing a new set of problems.

In Pajaro, California, residents are seeing how a weather event can have a lasting impact on a community.

A strawberry field is usually a major cash crop for that part of California, but heavy flooding came through earlier this year that brought a thick layer of mud.

The crop this year is a total loss.

Evelia Martinez, a Pajaro resident, showed the flood damage to her property. "This was a bedroom, and there was beds and those were ruined so this is all ruined," she said.

Flood waters receded, but left major damage that residents are dealing with emotionally and financially.

"I am a doer and, I can physically do it, but financially ... I don't have the money to go buy all the sheet rock and installation and reinforce all the beams, I don't have that money," Martinez said.

A space she rented out on her property for extra money is now lost as well.

Eloy Ortiz has been trying to help farm workers, many of whom lost everything they own.

"Organizations have been great about giving out food and clothes and toys, things like that, but none of that will pay the rent here," Ortiz said.

He said it's possible this disaster will force workers to go somewhere else to make money.

"If they leave California, if they leave this area, it's going to have a huge ripple effect on the rest of the country," he said.

California produces roughly 90% of our nation's strawberries.

The California Strawberry Commission, which represents growers across the state, said climate issues shouldn't impact the prices we pay.

Nancy Faulstich leads a non-profit trying to bring awareness to the impacts of climate change in communities where resources are limited.

"The attention may go elsewhere in the country, but people are going to be living with this," said Faulstich.

Soon, flood recovery will turn to preparation for wildfire season.

SEE MORE: G-7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com