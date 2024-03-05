At least 5 killed after small plane crashes near Nashville interstate

At least five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed Monday night near an interstate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Officials say the plane was experiencing engine and power issues and crashed behind a Costco before catching fire on impact. No cars or buildings were damaged.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said it is still working to determine where the plane originated. It was reportedly attempting to make an emergency landing at a nearby airport but crashed a few miles short.

Authorities arrived at the scene and witnessed heavy fire, which crews were able to put out quickly while preserving evidence for investigation.

"We are saddened by the loss of souls that were on board, but we are proud of the work that everyone is doing to stabilize this incident and to make sure that there were no additional casualties," said Metro Fire Department Public Information Officer Kendra Loney.

Loney said there were pieces of the plane scattered around the scene, but crews quickly gathered them and made sure it was safe for those driving by.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

This story was originally published by Hannah Urban at Scripps News Nashville.

