Save $500 off this handy backyard shed at Costco

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re in need of extra storage space for your outdoor area, Costco is having a great deal on a shed now through June 24, or while supplies last.

This Everley 8-by-10-foot Wood Shed is priced at $1,499.99, a savings of $500. That’s 25% the regular price of $1,999.99. You will need a Costco membership to get the deal, as the savings is for members only. You can purchase a membership online for as low as $60 per year before ordering the shed. Once you are logged in as a member, you can simply add the shed to your cart — no coupon code required.

The 8-by-10-foot shed has 6-foot walls and is pre-cut and ready for assembly (it will not be delivered already put together). The structure has two above-door windows, decorative door hinges, a locking handle and a complete wood floor system.

The shed has 56-inch double doors, so you can easily fit multiple items inside, such as a lawnmower, ladder, bicycles, garden tools, totes of holiday decorations and more. You can also add shelves to the walls to store smaller items.

Built to withstand strong winds and heavy snow, it also has LP SmartSide-treated siding to help protect against hail, wind, moisture, decay and termites. You can customize how the shed looks by adding shingles and paint, which you’ll need to purchase separately.

The shed comes with a 15-year limited material warranty and 50-year limited warranty for the LP SmartSide-treated siding.

Costco offers its own risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee on both your membership and the shed, so if you’re not happy with either, you can head to your local Costco orcontact customer service with any issues.

Buy the Everley 8-by-10-foot Wood Shed from Costco for $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99).

