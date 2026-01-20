Storm 5 Alert Issued for late Friday night through Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time this winter a significant storm is forecasted to impact much of the southern half of the country from Texas to the Carolinas leading to significant travel impacts and more.

Many times in the south we are missing an ingredient like moisture when the cold air is in place, or the cold air moving in after the moisture has moved out.

TIMING: Late Friday Night - Sunday

THREATS/IMPACTS: Heavy Accumulating Snow, Ice

But, this system appears to have all the ingredients for widespread winter weather through the south.

With highs dropping below freezing for several days this will also be an event that will remain on the ground for several days before we see significant melting.

It’s important to make sure you have enough food to get you through the weekend, batteries for flashlights, etc. should you lose power, and keep your mobile devices charges in the event of power outages.

When it comes to the question if this will be a snow event or an ice event – the answer comes down to the track of the area of low pressure.

If the low moves along a track south of Tennessee then this will lead to mainly a snow event for the NewsChannel 5 coverage area.

However, if the low shifts a bit north, then this will lead to a wintry mix with ice and snow across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area.

Continue checking back with the Storm 5 Weather Team as we continue to fine-tune the forecast as more data becomes available.

And, plan now to remain home over the weekend as the chances of roads in poor shape for travel remain high.

