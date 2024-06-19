Barstool Nashville summer festival block party down Second Ave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When was the last time you visited 2nd Ave? Well, this Saturday Barstool Nashville is hosting their Free Summerfest Block Party to celebrate their first anniversary of good times downtown.

They will have local artists performing all day from the likes of Cheat Codes, Bryce Vine, Lily Rose, Trey Lewis, Tanner Adell, Levi Hummon, Chase Wright, Chris Ferrara, and the COMMON GOOD. If you are a common patron at Barstool then you know how good COMMON GOOD is.

Barstool will also have local food trucks that you can choose from such as Arnold's Country Kitchen, Daddy's Dogs, Pardon My Cheesesteak, and Lovels BBQ.

The event will be held between 2nd Ave and Demonbreun from 2 P.M. to 9 P.M. on June 22nd with some amazing hosts Barstool's Rone, Caleb Pressley, and Glenny Balls. Must be 21+ to enter Barstool.

Barstool is looking to bring life back down to 2nd with much of it still under construction and recovering from the 2020 bombing. However, that is not stopping Barstool Nashville from leading people to the fun end of Broadway.

Watch an interview with Rick Aurigemma Magnaging's partner below and talk about the upcoming festival and what it has to offer.