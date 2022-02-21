Ben And Jerry’s New Mix Bags Blend Cookie Dough Chunks And Candy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ben & Jerry’s is capitalizing on the popularity of its cookie dough ice creams and spinoff cookie dough chunks with two new mixes of sweet stuff. The popular ice cream brand now has now packed their popular edible cookie dough chunks into a bag with bite-sized candy into create a snackable bag of goodies.

The S’mores mix has graham cracker cookie dough and marshmallow truffles. The Peanut Butter mix has peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough with mini peanut butter cups. Check out the new products below on Ben & Jerry’s Facebook page.

As noted in the post above, these cookie dough mixes, like the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream pints you pine for and the cookie dough chunk bags you hide from your spouse, need to be kept in the freezer before you can enjoy them.

If you’d rather stick to just the cookie dough chunks, the same you can find embedded in the brand’s ice cream, Ben & Jerry’s has nine cookie dough chunk varieties: Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, The Tonight Dough (chocolate-covered peanut butter cookie dough and chocolate chip cookie dough), Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Bun, Gingerbread Cookie, Half Baked (chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies), Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Vegan Chocolate Chip.

To make sure the cookie dough chunks are safe to eat, Ben & Jerry’s makes them with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs.

“Cookie Dough Chunks were launched after numerous requests by diehard dough fans who loved the big gobs of buttery chocolate chip cookie dough found in Ben & Jerry’s pints,” a Ben & Jerry’s press release notes. The cookie dough mixes are for superfans of the dough.

Ben & Jerry’s fans seemed thrilled by the new cookie dough mix option. A few Facebook commenters asked if vegan or dairy-free mixes were coming, and Ben & Jerry’s pointed them to the “Flavor Gurus” submission link where fans can request certain types of Ben & Jerry’s products.

You should be able to find the new cookie 8-ounce dough mixes in local grocery stores soon for between $3.99-$5.49.

Are you a cookie dough fan?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.