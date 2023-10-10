Watch Now
The best deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 10, 2023
Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale has begun and is running through Oct. 11.

Offering thousands of deals on everything from kitchen appliances and beauty products to garden equipment and electronics, the sale is a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping — or just pick up a few things for yourself.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the sale, but you can purchase one before placing your order. You’ll get 30 days free when you sign up. You will be charged $14.99 per month if you don’t cancel.

Take a look at just some of the best deals we found for Day One of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale.

Kitchen Deals

FZF Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Amazon

$199.99 (was $289.99) at Amazon

Home Deals

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

$89 (was $123.59) at Amazon

Beauty Deals

Remington Shine Therapy Argan Oil and Keratin-Infused Hair Straightener

Amazon

$27.99 (was $34.99) at Amazon

Fashion Deals

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

Amazon

$89.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

Lawn and Garden Deals

Husqvarna 128LD Gas String Trimmer

Amazon

$194.79 (was $239.99) at Amazon

TV Deals

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV

Amazon

$369.99 (was $499) at Amazon

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.

