New Budweiser Clydesdales foals are hosting a Super Bowl watch party

Days after announcing the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdales, the ranch where they were born has announced the young horses will be hosting their very own Super Bowl party.

The Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where Budweiser has an official breeding facility for their Clydesdales. It marks the first time Anheuser-Busch has hosted a party at the ranch.

With only 75 tickets available, priced at just $100, they went quickly and are already sold out. Those lucky enough to attend will be treated to appetizers, dinner and beer while watching the big game on one of four TVs. They’ll also go home with merchandise and, of course, will get to meet the new foals and even take a photo with the other Budweiser Clydesdales.

Anheuser-Busch only bought three minutes of air time for Super Bowl LVII and their ads are focusing on brands other than Budweiser, so it’s unlikely we’ll see the iconic Clydesdales during this year’s game. There’s always a chance, however, that the newest members of the group will appear in future ads.

The ranch has shared a few photos of the four new additions, named Barron, Sergeant, Stinger and Razor. The caption on the Facebook post, however, reads “Meet just a few of our 2023 foals!”, so it seems there are more than four new members of the Clydesdale herd.

Warm Springs Ranch was established as a horse farm in 1885 and became the home of the Budweiser Clydesdales in 1954. While the ranch serves as a breeding ground for the horses, it is also staffed by specialists who help maintain the health and well-being of the famous horses.

Those who are missing out on this first meet-and-greet during the Super Bowl still have a chance to meet the young horses. Guided tours at the ranch begin March 25, but you can book ahead right now.

