New Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookies Are Filled With Hershey’s Fudge

Chips Ahoy! has teamed up with Hershey’s for a new treat that sounds perfect for the end of summer.

The Chewy Chips Ahoy! Fudge Filled Cookies are the same chewy Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies you’ve likely already had, but now they have a Hershey’s fudge filling hidden inside.

Chips Ahoy! suggests enjoying the cookies alongside some ice cream for an extra-sweet sundae, though we’d guess they would also make a great addition to a s’more.

Chips Ahoy!

The new Chips Ahoy! cookies are actually just one kind of new cookie to hit store shelves right now.

If the Chips Ahoy! cookies aren’t enough for your sweet tooth, Betty Crocker’s new cookie cups should be. The flavored mixes bake into cup-shaped cookies, which then hold a variety of other goodies like fudge frosting, candy, peanut butter and pretzels.

There have also been some new Oreo flavors hitting stores recently, including tiramisu, chocolate hazelnut and the latest, salted caramel brownie. The first Oreo to have a topping, the cookie features two layers of creme — one caramel and one brownie-flavored — and has salt sprinkled on top of the chocolate wafer.

Nabisco

If you’re ready to move past summer, believe it or not, Milano is already starting to bring its pumpkin spice cookies back to stores. The seasonal flavor will be hitting shelves at major retailers like Target, Publix, Walmart and Kroger in early August.

Nestle Toll House is also launching a Pumpkin Spice cookie dough in August. The dough is a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and white chocolate morsels. The brand has a few other fall offerings as well, including Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More, Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough and PB&J Cookie Dough, which is made with a combination of peanut butter cookie dough and strawberry-flavored pieces.

Nestle Toll House even has a few Halloween treats you’ll see pop up on shelves soon, too, including new Trick-or-Treats Cookie Dough and the return of the M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough.

Nestle Toll House

Which new cookie will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.