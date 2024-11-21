CMA award winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Below we have a list of all the award winners from last night CMA awards show.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineer
Leather – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“White Horse”
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
Producer: Will Bundy
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Director
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson
Director: Patrick Tracy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney
