CMA award winners

Cody Johnson
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cody Johnson poses in the press room with award for album of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cody Johnson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Below we have a list of all the award winners from last night CMA awards show.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineer
Leather – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“White Horse”
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Director 
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson
Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney

