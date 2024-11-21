CMA award winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Below we have a list of all the award winners from last night CMA awards show.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineer

Leather – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“White Horse”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Director

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

